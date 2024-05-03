Kremlin slams Macron's statement about possible sending troops to Ukraine 'very dangerous'

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine very important and very dangerous.

"The statement is very important and very dangerous. France, represented by the French head of state, is constantly talking about the possibility of its direct involvement - on the ground - in the conflict over Ukraine. This is a very dangerous trend," he told reporters.

On May 2, in an interview with The Economist, Macron named two conditions for sending troops to Ukraine: Kiev's request and Russia's breakthrough on the front line. At the same time, he emphasized that there is no such request from Ukraine today.