Holy Fire from Jerusalem delivered to Christ the Saviour Cathedral

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called delivered a lantern with Holy Fire from Jerusalem to the Easter Vigil at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

The service is conducted by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.

The fire was delivered to the service by chairman of the foundation’s supervisory board Vladimir Yakunin, who led the Russian delegation.

"I thank you for bringing the shrine and ask you to light the lamps from this shrine," Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said as he greeted the delegation with Holy Fire at the gates to the Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

Easter is the central holiday of the entire Christian world commemorating a key moment in the history of Christianity - Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead. The Russian Orthodox Church determines the date based on solar and lunar calendars. In 2024, it falls on May 5.