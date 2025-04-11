Syrian leader meets with Azerbaijani president on sidelines of diplomatic forum

BEIRUT, April 11. /TASS/. Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the SANA news agency reported.

"The first bilateral meeting between the Syrian and Azerbaijani presidents took place on the sidelines of the forum in Antalya, which is held under the topic Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World," the agency cited a press statement from the presidential office. "Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani took part in the meeting."

The Kan radio station reported earlier that Azerbaijan is hosting the first round of Turkish-Israeli talks on a bilateral agreement on Syria. The delegations are trying to agree a mechanism to avoid a confrontation between Turkey and Israel in Syria.

Around 450 delegates from 140 world countries are taking part in the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in the resort city of Belek.