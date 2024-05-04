Qatar likely to accept US request on expulsion of Hamas leaders from Doha — report

TEL AVIV, May 4. /TASS/. The Qatari authorities will be ready to accept a US request on expulsion of Hamas leaders living there and expect that such request may be filed in the nearest future, The Times of Israel reports citing a source close to the situation.

According to the source, Washington may file a request on expulsion of Hamas leaders if the Palestinian movement rejects the latest proposal on resolution of the hostage crisis. Considering that Washington runs out of patience in regards to this movement, any answer to the proposed deal except for the positive one could be enough to make the US file an official extradition request to Qatar, the source says.

The United States accused the Palestinian radicals of rejecting previous proposals on settlement of the current round of the Arab-Israeli crisis, calling the Hamas the only obstruction on the way to the deal, which will make it possible to release dozens of the most vulnerable Israeli hostages in exchange for an immediate ceasefire, which will last for at least six weeks.