MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Battlegroup Dnepr has delivered strikes on 40 Ukrainian drone operational centers as well as four watercraft and six gun and mortar positions over the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"During counterbattery work, six gun and mortar positions have been hit. Artillery fire and assault drones eliminated four watercraft, three units of automotive equipment and 40 drone control centers. Also, 25 observation posts and four logistics depots have been hit," the military official said.

He added that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 30 troops.