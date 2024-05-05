Shiite units clam to have attacked Israel’s Haifa

CAIRO, May 5. /TASS/. Armed Shiite units of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claim to have delivered a missile strike on the port of Haifa in northern Israel on Saturday.

In a statement posted on the movement’s Telegram channel, they said that the attack was a "response to the mass killings of Palestinian civilians."

Israel neither confirmed nor refuted this information.

Shiite units have intensified their attacks after the situation in the region escalated in October 2023 when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.