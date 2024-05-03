Freedom of the press dying in West, any dissent snuffed out — MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Freedom of the press is under attack in the West, where the authorities stamp out any dissent and repress journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement dedicated to World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

"Unfortunately, World [Press Freedom] Day, which was conceived as a global celebration, is gradually degenerating into a meaningless date. This situation can change only if there is an honest assessment of the situation surrounding freedom of the press and journalist safety that is not distorted by Western propaganda," the ministry pointed out.

"We once again draw attention to the deplorable situation regarding freedom of expression and equal access to information in the countries of the collective West," the ministry noted, adding that "the so-called democratic countries continue destroying every pocket of dissent in violation of all international obligations."

"Investigative journalist Julian Assange and other prisoners of conscience continue to languish in London's dungeons," the report said. "So far there has been no reaction from international human rights organizations on the death of journalist Gonzalo Lira in a Ukrainian prison this January. He was rejected by both of his countries of citizenship, the United States and Chile," it added.

Abuses against the Russian media

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed to the "incessant arbitrariness committed by the Western authorities against the Russian media and journalists, who have fully felt the repressive machine of the neoliberal West."

"Special attention should be paid to the appalling situation regarding freedom of the media in the Baltic republics and Moldova. Their authorities, under the pretext of combating 'Russian propaganda,' with the silent consent of their Western curators, have organized persecutions against representatives of Russian-language media," the ministry explained.

"In Ukraine, the criminal regime of [President Vladimir] Zelensky has annihilated freedom of speech once and for all by banning all opposition media outlets and closing access to thousands of Internet resources," the Russian Foreign Ministry continued.

"The indulgence of Kiev by its overseas masters has also led to the continuation of brutal massacres against Russian journalists. The list of national media representatives who were killed by Ukrainian militants was recently expanded to include Semyon Yeremin, a military correspondent for Izvestia, who was murdered by neo-Nazis using a UAV while performing his professional duties," the ministry noted. "UNESCO Director General Audrey Azule has not yet condemned the cold-blooded murder of Semyon Yeremin, as well as other Russian journalists (Daria Dugina (Platonova), Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin), Oleg Klokov, Rostislav Zhuravlev, Boris Maksudov)," the ministry added.