Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak

MELITOPOL, May 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces, presumably, used US-made Excalibur shells for artillery strike at Tokmak, Zaporozhye Region, a source in emergency services told reporters.

"At about 13:00, the Ukrainian forces carried out a strike using, presumably, an M982 Excalibur increased-range GPS-guided shell at a five-story residential building in Tokmak. The fifth floor is partially destroyed," the emergency source said.

Earlier, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel that four people were injured in the attack, two of them in serious condition.

Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris.