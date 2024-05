MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Dutch Ambassador to Russia Gilles Beschoor Plug is wrapping up his term in office, the embassy said.

The ambassador’s last day in office is May 4, which he and embassy staff spent to lay a wreath at the cenotaph to Dutch lieutenant Gerrit van der Waals at the Vvedenskoye Cemetery in Moscow, the embassy said on Telegram.

Plug started his tenure as ambassador to Moscow in 2021.