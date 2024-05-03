Extinguishing fire at Berlin metal factory halted

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Firefighters have suspended extinguishing a blaze at Diehl Metal Applications due to the threat of contaminating local water with chemicals, Bild reported, citing Adrian Wenzel, spokesman for the Berlin fire service.

Earlier, the news outlet reported that the fire engulfed a metal processing plant of the Diehl Group, the industrial conglomerate producing IRIS-T air defense systems.

The plant produces alloys, pipes and other steel products. Diehl Defense Chief Executive Officer Helmut Rauch visited Kiev in April as part of a German delegation and announced additional deliveries of IRIS-T SLM systems to Ukraine.