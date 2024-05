MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. An arrest warrant was issued against Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky by the Ministry of the Interior of Russia. A corresponding entry has appeared in the police database.

According to the entry, Zelensky is wanted over a Russian Criminal Code article. The exact article is not disclosed.

Vladimir Zelensky was born on January 25, 1978. In 2019, he became the president of Ukraine.