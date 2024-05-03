Weapons delivered to Kiev end up in West, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Weapons delivered to Ukraine are already appearing in Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Terrorist attacks are already being carried out all over the world, including directly on the territory of Western countries, in which these (weapons supplied to Ukraine - TASS) are involved," she said. "These weapons end up not only in terrorist attacks, but also in conflict zones, and none of the citizens of Western countries is safe from becoming a victim of the very weapons and ideologies that the West has instilled in the Kiev regime," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova emphasized that all Western projects similar to Ukraine "ended the same way." "These very terrorists, created and nurtured by the collective West, returned to the West," the spokeswoman said.