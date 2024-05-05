Europe needs China to address security, climate challenges — Macron

PARIS, May 5. /TASS/. The countries of Europe need China to address global problems, including security and global climate change, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We need China, whether it is climate or security problems," he said in an interview with La Tribune newspaper. "The role of France and Europe is to be a balancing force that will allow us to bring China into the international discussion on these important issues."

Focusing on the economy, Macron spoke in favor of strengthening European sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with China. "I am not proposing to distance ourselves from China. However, I believe that we must better protect our national security and sovereignty," Macron said. In his opinion, Europe should "look at things realistically, defending its interests."

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Paris on Sunday for a state visit. According to Macron, before the Chinese leader is officially received, there will be a trilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Chancellor [of Germany Olaf] Scholz won’t be able to attend it, but we coordinated our efforts at the meeting last Thursday," Macron said.

Xi will stay in France until May 7. During the visit, the Chinese and French leaders will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, as well as trade and teamwork to deal with global climate change.