Ruling party wins parliamentary election in Togo

Prior to the election, the parliament adopted a new constitution that changes the country's form of state rule from presidential to parliamentary

PRETORIA, May 5. /TASS/. Togo’s ruling Union for the Republic party, led by the country's incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, has won the parliamentary election held on April 29, Dago Yabre, President of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said.

"After all votes were counted, the Union for the Republic party won 108 seats in parliament out of 113," he said in a televised broadcast, adding that the voter turnout was 61% The election results have yet to be approved by Togo's Constitutional Court.

The opposition, which boycotted previous parliamentary elections in 2018, failed to achieve its goal of preventing the ruling party from gaining an absolute majority in the National Assembly (the republic's unicameral legislature).

Prior to the election, the parliament adopted a new constitution that changes the country's form of state rule from presidential to parliamentary.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to almost 34,700 — health ministry
According to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry, during just the past 24 hours alone, 29 people have been killed and 110 wounded in Gaza
Over 10,000 women killed in Gaza — UN agency
According to the agency, "37 children lose their mother every single day"
Dollar will be worth nothing unless issue of country’s national debt solved, Musk says
Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Ukrainian authorities talk about negotiations guided by public sentiments — experts
Political researcher Oleg Posternak noted that the authorities constantly carry out sociological public opinion surveys, see the dynamic and adjust their statements in accordance with the poll results
Russian senator warns against attempts to hamper Russia’s access to Kaliningrad
"I don’t think that anyone in Finland would venture to impose any restrictions," Alexander Shenzheryuk-Zhidkov noted
Sadiq Khan wins third term as London mayor
Khan, 53, who represents the opposition Labour Party, collected 43.7% of the votes in the May 2 election
US official supports continued cooperation between Russia, US on space
This is the opinion of the US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart
Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris
President of Guinea-Bissau to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow - embassy
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said more than 9,000 people, aircraft and 75 units of military equipment will take part in the parade on Red Squar
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukrainian city of Dnepr
In addition, two enterprises were damaged in Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Russian ministry puts former Ukrainian President Poroshenko on wanted persons list
A database entry says Poroshenko is wanted for a criminal offense, without naming specific charges
Russia holds final rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Participants in the special military operation in Ukraine will also march across Red Square
Sides achieve consensus on many issues during meetings on Gaza in Cairo — TV
An Al Arabiya source said that an agreement between Hamas and Israel is "unavoidable, unless new obstructions emerge"
Russia says its forces destroyed two militant bases in Syria’s Homs province
In the area of al-Tanf, nine violations were registered over the past day, said Major General Yury Popov
Russian diplomat blasts Cameron for approving strikes on country with nuclear weapons
Maria Zakharova said Russian agencies in charge of defending the country would undoubtedly retaliate if there were any strikes inside Russia
Putin expresses gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for work towards strengthening Fatherland
Putin thanked Patriarch Kirill for "productive cooperation at this difficult time, when <...> it is so important to unite efforts for the sure-footed development and strengthening of the Fatherland"
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers have to pay ambulances to take them to hospital — US expert
The ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor also noted the continued Russian advance on the front line
Almost 34,600 Palestinians killed in Gaza since last October — Health Ministry
77,765 people have been injured
Ukraine's intelligence recognizes impossibility of victory on battlefield
According to Vadim Skibitsky, "meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest"
Holy Fire from Jerusalem delivered to Christ the Saviour Cathedral
The service is conducted by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by on-duty air defenses
Cuban president plans to visit Russia, attend May 9 parade — diplomatic source
"Such a visit is in the works," the source said
US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general
Ali Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world"
US confirms Russian troops enter US base in Niger
News of the Russian deployment to the airbase follows after Niger’s military rulers told Washington in March that it must withdraw the nearly 1,000 US military personnel stationed in the country
Two people wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack on Donetsk
The region’s emergency services told TASS that those injured had been hospitalized
Qatar likely to accept US request on expulsion of Hamas leaders from Doha — report
According to the source, Washington may file a request on expulsion of Hamas leaders if the Palestinian movement rejects the latest proposal on resolution of the hostage crisis
Around 40% of US voters see possibility of civil war in their country — survey
The survey also found that 37% of voters believe another civil war is more likely to happen if incumbent President Joe Biden is re-elected
Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to lead to dangerous escalation — top UK diplomat
David Cameron opined that Ukraine's defeat in a conflict with Russia would create a "very dangerous future" because it would signal to China and Iran that aggression against their neighbors is acceptable
Cameron’s claims about Ukrainian strikes on Russia 'a direct escalation' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov characterized Cameron’s remarks as "yet another very dangerous claim"
Russia urges partners not to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — diplomat
Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine
Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA
In recent days, Maria Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea"
Kiev loses 18 observation posts on right bank of Dnieper in past day — Russian official
The Russian army carried out active defensive operations on the left bank of the Dnieper, conducting precise strikes on enemy military facilities, equipment and artillery weapons on the right bank
NATO seriously prepares for conflict with Russia — diplomat on Steadfast Defender exercise
Maria Zakharova said that NATO practice coalition actions against Russia
Military aid to Ukraine promises lucrative contracts for US industry — Orban
Russian upper house speaker sends Easter congratulations to Patriarch Kirill
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted that this holiday, "which fills millions of hearts with love, hope and faith in the triumph of life, encourages [people to] good deeds," is an integral spiritual component of Russian society, a symbol of its moral strength
Criminal case opened against Zelensky, arrest warrant issued — police database
According to the entry, Zelensky is wanted over a Russian Criminal Code article
Russia not to take part in any events on 'Zelensky's formula' — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Switzerland cannot serve as a platform for a settlement dialogue
FSB foils Kiev’s terrorist attack on Trans-Siberian Railway
The Russian national was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in Lvov, underwent sabotage training and was sent to Russia for committing terror attacks with the use of improvised explosives on railway trains delivering cargo for the special military operation
Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage
A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown
Fire gutting German plant of industrial group making IRIS-T air defense systems
The Diehl Group also makes ammunition and communications systems
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on European tour to France, Serbia, Hungary
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated that these visits would boost global peaceful development
Russia, Turkey discuss situation around Ukraine and Gaza
The talks took place in Istanbul on May 3
Russian troops seize Ukrainian T-64 tank near Ugledar in DPR
The Ukrainian crew had the time to leave the vehicle while the tank was evacuated and is currently under repairs
Final report on 2019 Aeroflot Superjet 100 crash in Sheremetyevo complete — IAC
The Committee underscored that, during the investigation, all hazard factors are being forwarded to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), the designers, the producers and the users of this type of aircraft
Russian diplomat sees Kiev preparing for new attack on Crimean Bridge with Western support
According to Maria Zakharova, ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Russia, "the Kiev regime and its Western patrons are plotting new terror attacks on Russian soil," while aiming for the news to "reverberate in the media and have a propaganda effect"
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
Trinidad and Tobago recognizes State of Palestine
As of today, 141 out of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize Palestine as an independent nation
Retaking Chasov Yar is just a matter of time for Russia — Ukrainian intelligence
Vadim Skibitsky admitted that the Russian forces now operate as a "single body, with a clear plan, and under a single command"
US mercenaries let their fighting skills 'atrophy,' one of them says after trip to Ukraine
It is reported that a lot of Western soldiers struggle in Ukraine as things were not as they had expected
Patriarch Kirill thanks Putin for supporting Orthodox Church endeavors
In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the patriarch also expressed the hope that their interaction would continue to promote the ideals of mercy and love in people's lives, and would contribute to peace and harmony in society
Israeli military says it killed one of Islamic Jihad commanders in Rafah
According to the IDF, the commander, Ayman Zaarab, took part in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023
Reaching agreement on Gaza in Cairo could take several more days - report
According to the television channel, "negotiators in Cairo have made progress on technical aspects of a potential agreement"
US destroyed Germany’s domestic energy supply as it blew up Nord Stream — Carlson
The journalist emphasized that the alliance "is terrible for the United States and should be disbanded immediately"
Weapons delivered to Kiev end up in West, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that all Western projects similar to Ukraine "ended the same way"
Russian ministry puts Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander on wanted persons list
Pavlyuk was appointed Ground Forces commander on February 11
Death toll from Brazilian floods rises to 56 - report
The deluge hit 281 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, affecting more than 370,000 people
Russian envoy slams US accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks on Europe
"According to statistics, the vast majority of computer attacks in the world occur from the territory of the United States," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Russian ministry puts former Ukrainian Defense Minister Koval on wanted persons list
Koval served as Ukraine's acting defense minister from March 25 to July 3, 2014
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out 40 Ukrainian drone control centers in 24 hours
The enemy has lost up to 30 troops, battlegroup spokesman Roman Kodryan said
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Bering Sea near Alaska
The crews of Su-30SM aircraft of the Aerospace Forces provided fighter support
‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted remarks by Josep Borrell who asserted that without Western arms supplies Kiev would capitulate in two weeks
Sale potential of new Chinese electric cars in Russia is low — Russian car dealer
It is pointed out that the Russian government has limited the import of cars as part of parallel imports and now, in order to make an official delivery, one should obtain a VTA (vehicle type approval)
G7 considers giving Ukraine $50 bln worth of aid — Bloomberg
The US pushing to sign an agreement when G7 leaders convene in Italy in June
Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec
"Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," Sergey Chemezov noted
Cuba opts to scrap visa regime for Chinese nationals, says Cuban tourism minister
Juan Carlos Garcia Granda announced this decision in view of the fact that China will be the guest of honor during the next International Tourism Fair
Dutch ambassador to Russia wraps up his term — embassy
Gilles Beschoor Plug started his tenure as ambassador to Moscow in 2021
World of NATO supporters crumbling, they are ready for all-out war — French politician
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin "is making the entire NATO system infuriated, since it makes people listen to a story that differs from NATO propaganda and which they can’t tolerate", said Florian Philippot
Iran used Ghadr, Emad and Kheibar missiles to strike Israel, IRGC general says
It is reported that the US believes Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East. Iran insists that its missile program is solely for defensive purposes
South Korea-Russia relations were not doomed to worsen because of Ukraine, says expert
According to Park Byung-hwan, director of the Eurasian Strategy Research Institute, countries in their relations with each other are not guided by morals, but only pursue state interests
Fire at German plant won’t affect production of IRIS-T air defense systems — Spiegel
It is reported that the defense unit has not been affected
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter Sunday
Russian President also emphasized the "constructive, productive activity of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions" that preserve Russia's historical, cultural and spiritual heritage
Europe needs China to address security, climate challenges — Macron
Focusing on the economy, Macron spoke in favor of strengthening European sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with China
Russia not initiating severing of relations with Baltic States — diplomat
"It is highly undesirable to come to this point," Maria Zakharova said, adding that Russia would continue to use diplomatic measures of influence
Idea of cutting Russia off from Kaliningrad is absurd — region’s authorities
Dmitry Lyskov clarified that Russian passenger planes use the same GPS system as European ones and do not experience any difficulties in navigation
French President Macron says dialogue with Russia must be continued
Emmanuel Macron also said that technical capabilities and the striking range of Russian ballistic missiles endangered European countries
Talks on Gaza in Cairo achieve little progress so far — Hamas spokesman
The indirect talks will resume on May 5
Ukraine deploys reserves due to challenging situation near Ocheretino
Nazar Voloshin conceded that Russia had "certain tactical success" in the area
Extinguishing fire at Berlin metal factory halted
Firefighters have suspended extinguishing a blaze due to the threat of contaminating local water with chemicals, Bild reported
Ukrainians trying to leave country into Moldova — border guard service
Andrey Demchenko from the State Border Guard Service added that the border guard service is trying to thwart such escape attempts in cooperation with Moldovan counterparts
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming
Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles
Air raid warning issued in four Ukrainian regions
Sirens are on in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions
Zelensky’s legitimacy to be soon called in question — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it will be done from the legal point of view in any case
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day
The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Freedom of the press dying in West, any dissent snuffed out — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed to the "incessant arbitrariness committed by the Western authorities against the Russian media and journalists, who have fully felt the repressive machine of the neoliberal West"
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Russian President Putin attends Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the service together with Putin
Russian ambassador slams Germany’s supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev as mistake
Neither Russia nor Germany will disappear from the European map, Sergey Nechayev noted
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Russian citizen Vinnik pleads guilty in US court in money-laundering case
His attorney said that his jail term should be less than 10 years
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Coexistence of Palestine, Israel possible if Israel’s security guaranteed — Blinken
Secretary of State underscored that Washington is fully committed to ensuring the security of Israel
NATO accuses Russia of being behind 'hybrid, malign' activities on alliance’s territories
It is reported that NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security
Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians
Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Swiss conference to be showcase for Zelensky's failed peace plan — Medvedev
"It will allow our armed forces to continue cleaning the territory of Novorossiya from neo-Nazis without interference and without looking back at someone's moronic 'peace initiatives,' and all of us - to carry out meticulous work on the speedy return of our ancestral territories to Russia," Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Kremlin slams Macron's statement about possible sending troops to Ukraine 'very dangerous'
On May 2, the French President named in an interview two conditions for sending troops to Ukraine: Kiev's request and Russia's breakthrough on the front line
Any European country’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict to trigger world war — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Europe is living through an emergency situation, with a war being held
