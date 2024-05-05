Ruling party wins parliamentary election in Togo

PRETORIA, May 5. /TASS/. Togo’s ruling Union for the Republic party, led by the country's incumbent president Faure Gnassingbe, has won the parliamentary election held on April 29, Dago Yabre, President of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said.

"After all votes were counted, the Union for the Republic party won 108 seats in parliament out of 113," he said in a televised broadcast, adding that the voter turnout was 61% The election results have yet to be approved by Togo's Constitutional Court.

The opposition, which boycotted previous parliamentary elections in 2018, failed to achieve its goal of preventing the ruling party from gaining an absolute majority in the National Assembly (the republic's unicameral legislature).

Prior to the election, the parliament adopted a new constitution that changes the country's form of state rule from presidential to parliamentary.