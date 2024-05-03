Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a German-made IRIS-T air defense system and a Ukrainian fuel depot and inflicted casualties on enemy manpower and equipment in 102 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a target illumination and guidance radar with two launchers of an S-300PT air defense system and a German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile launcher. In addition, they wiped out the Balovnoye oil base supplying fuel for Ukrainian army units, and also struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 102 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses over 350 troops in Kupyansk area in past day

The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 355 personnel and 2 motor vehicles. In counterbattery fire, the following weapons were destroyed: a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, two US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery guns, a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions, repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic and inflicted casualties on enemy manpower and military equipment near the settlements of Sinkovka and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops advanced to better positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 79th and 80th air assault, 46th airmobile, 24th mechanized and 4th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Konstantinovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 340 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 4 motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian troops repulse ten Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Russian forces repulsed ten counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th and 71st jaeger, 142nd infantry, 23rd, 100th and 115th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Keramik, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyovo and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault, 24th and 110th mechanized and 109th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Mayorsk, Novgorodskoye, Semyonovka and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it specified.

The Ukrainian army lost about 360 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a Czech-made 152mm Dana M2 self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian troops take better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained better positions, inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed three enemy counterattacks in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, they repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the 106th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 135 personnel, 2 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on amassed manpower of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel of the 35th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Mikhailovka and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost about 30 personnel, 3 motor vehicles, a 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a 155mm M777 howitzer of US manufacture in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian air defenses down three smart bombs, 40 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down three smart bombs and 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 593 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,713 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,908 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,278 multiple rocket launchers, 9,276 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,457 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.