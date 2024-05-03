Any European country’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict to trigger world war — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, May 3. /TASS/. The involvement of at least one European country in the conflict in Ukraine will mean a direct confrontation with Russia, which will be fraught with a world war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He noted that Europe is living through an emergency situation, with a war being held. "If at least one more European country is involved in this war, it will create a threat of a world war because this will certainly be a NATO country. And if a NATO country steps into a direct conflict with Russia, a new world war will be an inevitable consequence," he said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, European political leaders "are suffering from military psychosis" and their reckless decisions add to the risks of the armed conflict expansion. "We have heard quite crazy statements about sending European soldiers to Ukraine and even about the deployment of nuclear weapons," he said at a even organized by the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party ahead of the elections to the European Parliament on June 9.

He called on Hungarian voters to support those political parties that stand for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict. "If forces advocating the war retain their positions, the military situation in Ukraine will also stay in place," he warned.

He recalled that the European Union and NATO are working on a five-year plan of military assistance to Ukraine and want to "invest tens of billons of euro in war." "We need to send representatives of the peace movement to the European Parliament to prevent this," Szijjarto stressed.