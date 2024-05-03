G7 considers giving Ukraine $50 bln worth of aid — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The US is in talks with other Group of Seven countries to provide $50 billion in aid to Ukraine under a plan that would use frozen Russian assets to repay the outlay, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The US pushing to sign an agreement when G7 leaders convene in Italy in June, the report said. Discussions on the issue have been difficult and could still take months before an agreement is reached, according to Bloomberg.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed the talks.

"It’s something we’re discussing," she said in an interview. "Ideally, this is something we would like the entire G-7 to participate in, be part of, not just have the United States doing it alone."

The EU, Canada, the US and Japan froze about $300 billion in Russian assets after the start of the special military operation. Of this amount, about $5-$6 billion are in the US.