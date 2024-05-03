Russian citizen Vinnik pleads guilty in US court in money-laundering case

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, arrested in the United States on charges of money laundering, has admitted his guilt in the Northern District Court of the State of California.

His attorney Arkady Bukh told a TASS correspondent that his jail term should be less than 10 years.

He noted that at the sentencing hearing, the defense will try to further reduce the sentence on the grounds that Vinnik has been incarcerated since 2017. It is expected that the date of the hearing will be announced next week.

Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4-9 bln through the now defunct crypto exchange BTC-e. He was extradited to the US on August 4, 2022.