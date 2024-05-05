Cuba opts to scrap visa regime for Chinese nationals, says Cuban tourism minister

CAYO-COCO /Cuba/, May 5. /TASS/. Cuba has unilaterally decided to cancel the visa regime for Chinese citizens, who hold regular passports, Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said on Sunday.

"In view of efforts aimed at promoting trade and economic ties with China, particularly in the sphere of tourism, I am pleased to announce my country's decision to approve the cancellation of the visa regime for Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports," the minister said speaking at the 2024 International Tourism Fair, hosted by the Cuban island of Cayo Coco.