Russia urges partners not to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia urges partners from the countries of the global majority not to participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in order not to be dragged into Kiev's new anti-Russian provocations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"We also urge our partners from the countries of the global majority to display vigilance and refrain from participating in such forums in order not to let themselves be drawn into new anti-Russian provocations of Kiev and the West, which are aimed not at peace but at continuing confrontation with Russia," the diplomat stressed.

As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from G7, G20 and BRICS countries. Russia has not been invited for now.