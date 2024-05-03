‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A "peace formula" on Ukraine boils down to cutting off Western weapons supplies to the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted remarks by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell who asserted that without Western arms supplies Ukraine would capitulate in two weeks.

"An amazing confession! Here’s the entire ‘peace formula’ for you - the end of Western arms supplies to the Kiev regime," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Borrell said that the conflict in Ukraine could end as quickly as in "a couple of weeks" without Western military aid to Kiev. "I know how to finish the war in Ukraine. I can finish the war in Ukraine in a couple of weeks just by cutting the supply. If I cut the supply of arms to Ukraine, Ukraine cannot resist - they will have to surrender and the war will finish," Borrell said.

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd said her country would host a conference on the so-called Ukrainian "peace formula" at the Burgenstock resort near Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland this June. The Russian embassy confirmed that "the Swiss authorities have not sent Russia an invitation to the conference in Burgenstock." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any talks on Ukraine without Russia are pointless, and are, in fact, "a negotiation process with no purpose.".