Russia not to take part in any events on 'Zelensky's formula' — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia is not going to participate in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, planned in June, or in any other events on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's ‘peace formula’, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"The Swiss organizers of the conference are openly spinning the facts. Russia is not going to participate either in the first so-called summit in Switzerland, or basically in any events promoting the ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky's formula’. Even if we will be persistently invited to such forums," Zakharova said, commenting on Switzerland's statement that at this stage Russia was not invited to the June ‘peace conference’ on Ukraine.

The diplomat emphasized that Switzerland cannot serve as a platform for a settlement dialogue. "This country has lost its neutral status, its ability to be a mediator. It has sided with the Kiev regime, actively supports it, takes an anti-Russian position, imposes sanctions against us, adopts strategies that exclude Russia from the system of European security," she said.

As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. Russia has not been invited "as of now."