Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to lead to dangerous escalation — top UK diplomat

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. Sending NATO units to Ukraine could lead to a dangerous escalation of the situation, there is no need for this step, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Sky News.

Commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier reiterated that he could not rule out such a development of events, Cameron said: "I wouldn't have NATO soldiers in the country because I think that could be a dangerous escalation. And it’s not necessary. We have trained, I think now, almost 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers." "I don't think it is right to have NATO soldiers killing Russian soldiers," he added.

The top UK diplomat opined that Ukraine's defeat in a conflict with Russia would create a "very dangerous future" because it would signal to China and Iran that aggression against their neighbors is acceptable.

"I think we are at an absolutely crucial tipping point in global affairs," Cameron said, calling for increased aid to Kiev to "push out" Russia and secure a "just peace."