Hamas doesn’t want to reach agreement with Israel — Israeli defense minister

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that he sees no signs indicating that Hamas is ready for an agreement on the Gaza Strip, so, an operation in Rafah is not ruled out.

"We wanted to have our hostages released as soon as possible, with a certain delay in operative actions. We see alarming signs that Hamas doesn’t actually want to reach any agreements with us," the Ynet news portal quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, the Israeli army is ready to continue combat operations in the entire Gaza Strip, including in Rafah.