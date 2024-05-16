Four people killed, two injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Four people were killed and two were injured by the Ukrainian shelling of the Petrovskogo Street in Donetsk, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes said.

"Four women, born in 1986, 1980, 1961 and 1952, died on the Petrovskogo Street […]. A girl, born in 2018, and a man, born in 1987, suffered various injuries," the mission said.

According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, the strike hit a mother and a daughter: "Unfortunately, the mother, born in 1986, died at the scene, while the girl, born in 2018, suffered medium injuries.".