Putin, Xi launch China-Russia Year of Culture

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have given a start to the China-Russia Year of Culture.

Earlier, the Russian leader issued orders to hold the China-Russia Years of Culture in 2024-2025. More than 230 events are planned within the framework of the initiative. Cultural events will be held in 51 Chinese cities and 38 cities in Russia.

At the concert marking the opening of the Year of Culture, the China National Traditional Orchestra (CNTO) and the Osipov State Russian Folk Orchestra performed. The musicians played Moscow Evenings, a song about grazing horses, gave different versions of the Russian folk song Korobeiniki, as well as their take on the theme from the Russian romance In the Moonlight and other musical compositions. The traditional Russian songs Katyusha and Kalinka were also performed.