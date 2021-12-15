Russia, China set to turn joint border into belt of everlasting peace, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China are characterized by their resolve to turn the joint border into a belt of everlasting peace and good neighborly relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping via a video-conference on Wednesday.

"A new model of cooperation has been established between our countries, which is based, among other things, on such fundamentals as non-interference in internal affairs, respect for each other’s interests and the resolve to turn the joint border into a belt of everlasting peace and good neighborliness," the head of the Russian state stressed.

Moscow and Beijing are also bolstering their trade and economic ties, Putin pointed out. According to the Russian leader’s data, bilateral trade grew by 31% in January-November this year to $123 billion.

"Therefore, we have surpassed the record figures of the 2019 pre-pandemic year. In the immediate future, as we agreed, we will surpass the level of $200 billion," the head of the Russian state assured.

Russia and China have also implemented a whole number of large-scale joint projects in the energy sector, including civilian nuclear power engineering, and also in industry and high technologies, the Russian president said.