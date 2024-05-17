Woman, her four-year-old son killed by kamikaze drone near Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked several targets near the borderline Russian city of Belgorod with kamikaze drones, killing a woman and her four-year-old son, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the settlement of Oktyabrsky, a kamikaze drone attacked a car with the driver and three passengers inside (mother, father and their child)," he said. "The woman died of injuries on the scene. <…> Her son, aged four, succumbed to his wounds in hospital."

The driver and the father took the boy to hospital, but he was in a grave condition, and his wounds were fatal. The two men also sustained minor wounds, but chose to continue their treatment at home.

Another drone attempted to attack a filling station near the village of Bessonovka near Belgorod.

"As a result, a fuel storage tank caught fire. Firefighters quickly put it out," the governor said.