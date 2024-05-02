Gazprom posts net loss under IFRS for 2023 amounting to $6.8 bln

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Net loss of Gazprom attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to around 629 bln rubles ($6.8 bln) in 2023 against net profit worth 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.29 bln) in the previous year, the holding reported.

Revenue decreased to 8.541 trillion rubles ($93 bln) in the reporting period from 11.673 trillion rubles ($145.61 bln) in 2022.

The group’s EBITDA amounted to 1.765 trillion rubles ($19 bln) in 2023 against 3.634 trillion rubles ($44.9 bln) in the previous year. Net debt/EBITDA ratio rose to 2.96 from 1.07 as of the end of 2022.

Capital expenditures reached 3.119 trillion rubles ($34 bln) last year.

Revenue from gas sales fell to 3.125 trillion rubles ($34 bln) in 2023 (two-fold decrease in annual terms). Meanwhile revenue from sales of oil, gas condensate and oil and gas processing products grew by 4.3% to 4.112 trillion rubles ($45 bln).