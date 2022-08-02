Indian business interested in Russian market — Russia’s ambassador

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. In light of the exit of a number of Western corporations from Russia, Indian business is particularly interested in the Russian market, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Tuesday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Against the departure of a number of Western companies from the Russian market, Indian business, especially small and medium-sized ones, but also large ones, is very interested in entering the Russian market," the ambassador said.

According to Alipov, corporate interest in both countries is increasing. "I literally held a meeting today, and the figures we have show that contacts between Russian and Indian businessmen happen virtually everyday," he remarked.

The diplomat noted that "in the near future, Russia expects to see an increase in pharmaceutical products on the market, leather goods, textiles, agricultural products, components for machinery and equipment, telecommunications equipment, organic chemistry products - the range is very vast." "Negotiations are ongoing and there are certain results on Indian retailers entering the Russian market," he concluded.