Former partners of McKinsey in Russia changed their name to Yakov and Partners

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Former partners of the McKinsey consulting company in Russia changed their name to Yakov and Partners, the company said in a statement adding that it will continue to provide consulting services in the market.

"Partners of the former Russian division of McKinsey announced a name change. Yakov and Partners unites more than 15 partners from the Big Three companies. At the first stage, Yakov and Partners will focus on projects in technology, banking, agriculture, retail and extractive industries. As of August 2022, the company employs over 180 people," according to the statement.

Yakov and Partners also specified that the company has its own global expert network and plans to actively expand, developing cooperation with companies from the CIS and BRICS countries.

A full launch of the brand, including an updated website, social networks and branding, will take place in several stages and be completed before the end of the year, the company noted.

"The new name is a tribute to the tradition in strategic consulting. The company has absorbed all the best practices of the Big Three. We have created a single center of expertise in all sectors of the economy. The world is undergoing radical changes, and the country has a chance to repeat its success in the field of agriculture, digitalization of services and banking, now also in other industries, but we must act quickly," said CEO Yakov Sergienko.

Earlier, other large international companies, such as auditors of the Big Four, also changed their names, but continued to work - for example, PwC became Trust Technologies, and Ernst & Young continued to work under the B1 brand.