New IMF estimate for Russian GDP in 2025 appears pessimistic — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The newly released estimate of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Russian GDP growth in 2025 appears unnecessarily pessimistic, department director of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Lev Denisov said.

"At the same time, the new estimate of Russian GDP in 2025 seems excessively pessimistic. It is important for Russia to keep sustainable economic growth rates, with the government already implementing a wide range of measures to support them," Denisov said through the ministry’s press service.

The IMF revised upward its forecast for Russian GDP growth to 3.2% in its next report on global economic prospects. The current forecast for the national GDP growth in 2025 was also revised to 1.8%.