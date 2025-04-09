Pumping into UGS in EU slows down amid cold weather, withdrawal rates up by 5% in April

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Gas pumping into underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe has slowed down due to a cold snap, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Withdrawal at the beginning of April is 5% higher than a year earlier, while pumping is 10.5% lower. In the meantime, LNG imports by Europe in April continue at a record pace.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 134 mln cubic meters (mcm) on April 7, according to GIE. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 38.2 bcm.

The season of gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities ended on March 28. They are currently 34.95% full (10.69 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period so as to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024, and it lasted for 151 days, during which EU countries withdrew over 74 bcm of gas from UGS facilities.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 17% in March, and it has been 17% this month. The gas purchase price averaged about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in March, and around $437 in April.

LNG has been supplied from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system with record rates in April. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 57% of their capacity now.