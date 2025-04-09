{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Energy crisis in Europe

Pumping into UGS in EU slows down amid cold weather, withdrawal rates up by 5% in April

The European UGS are currently 34.95% full

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Gas pumping into underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe has slowed down due to a cold snap, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Withdrawal at the beginning of April is 5% higher than a year earlier, while pumping is 10.5% lower. In the meantime, LNG imports by Europe in April continue at a record pace.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 134 mln cubic meters (mcm) on April 7, according to GIE. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 38.2 bcm.

The season of gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities ended on March 28. They are currently 34.95% full (10.69 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period so as to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024, and it lasted for 151 days, during which EU countries withdrew over 74 bcm of gas from UGS facilities.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 17% in March, and it has been 17% this month. The gas purchase price averaged about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in March, and around $437 in April.

LNG has been supplied from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system with record rates in April. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 57% of their capacity now.

Moscow-Beijing trade to grow with rising Chinese investments — businessman
The economists predict the potential of expanding bilateral commercial activities between the two countries to $400 billion, though a significant rise in direct Chinese investments in Russian projects and enterprises by at least 160 billion yuan per year is essential, Oleg Deripaska wrote
US, Iran to hold meetings, not talks in Oman — US Department of State
US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce recalled that both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio insist that Iran must not possess any nuclear weapons
Trump’s trade wars may push more countries to join BRICS — Russian expert
Ekaterina Arapova emphasized that one of BRICS’ fundamental principles is inclusivity
EU does not understand it pushes world to largest conflict since World War II — Zakharova
Maria Zakharova stated that the primary "instigators" of this "group of fixated fanatics" are the United Kingdom and France, led by President Emmanuel Macron
North Korean leader’s sister denounces push for denuclearization as attack on sovereignty
According to Kim Yo Jong, her country’s nuclear status is "the result of an unavoidable choice that accurately reflects hostile external threats and the evolving dynamics of global security, now and in the future"
Nissan mulls transferring part of production from Japan to the US due to tariffs
The automaker also told the local authorities that it intends to maintain production capacities in the prefecture despite the reduction in production
Damascus recalls envoy to Russia, shift in diplomatic mission's lead ahead — source
No official statement have been made by the Syrian Foreign Ministry so far
Europe has ordered $265 bln worth of US weapons during Ukraine crisis — NATO general
Purchases of US weapons are the easiest way for allies to make sure their weapons systems are compatible, US General Christopher Cavoli added
Talks with Japan now impossible, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov recalled that "Tokyo has rushed to fully join all unfriendly and hostile steps with regard to our country"
Solution to Iran nuclear issue could be like Libya's or involve military force — Netanyahu
According to the Israeli prime minister, he discussed the issue during talks with US President Donald Trump when they met in the White House on April 7
Court in Rostov-on-Don sentences member of nationalist battalion Azov to 18 years
The court found that on September 17, 2019, Artur Tkachenko voluntarily joined the banned terrorist regiment Azov
Ukrainian command orders to abandon injured troops in Kursk Region — prisoner of war
According to the POW, his group was ordered to proceed to an evacuation point during the retreat, but when the Ukrainian servicemen arrived at the rendezvous point, there was no evacuation vehicle
Ex-top Ukrainian commander confirms reports of secret center for coordination with US
According to Valery Zaluzhny, the coordination center, initially established at the headquarters of the United States European Command in Stuttgart, was later transferred to Wiesbaden
At least 58 killed in nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic
Other details are not known, according to Listin diario
US deports, extradites wanted for fraud through Interpol to Russia
Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk specified that the offender had stolen money from banks from 2006 to 2007 in an organized group
Possible US-Iran conflict to entail dire consequences — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
Andrey Rudenko clarified that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is not a military alliance
Peacekeeper deployment to Ukraine to mark ‘leap towards WWIII’ — Kyrgyz defense chief
"It would mark the beginning of confrontation, further worsening the situation along Russia’s western border and in eastern Europe," Lieutenant General Batkybek Bekbolotov stressed
Russian forces liberate settlement of Guyevo: developments in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost over 290 troops in the past day, as well as a tank, three armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two mortars and four drone control points
White House confirms increase of duties on imports from China to 104%
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump believes that President of China Xi Jinping wants to make a deal
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian army’s fortifications in Lugansk region — expert
After the artillery strike, Russian data-recording equipment registered the destruction of two enemy mortar teams and eight soldiers of the Ukrainian infantry
US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to arrive in Middle East in coming days — TV
The source said that the majority of troops and equipment sent to reinforce US troops in the region has already arrived there, Al Jazeera reported
German politician calls for resuming gas supplies from Russia in response to US tariffs
"Stock markets are plummeting and there is a real threat of a global financial crisis," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Chinese charge d'affaires in Kiev summoned to Ukrainian MFA — top diplomat
According to Andrey Sibiga, the reason for the summoning was the alleged participation of Chinese citizens in hostilities against the Ukrainian armed forces
Russian-US talks to be held in Istanbul on April 10 — source
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the Russian delegation will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev
US not satisfied by current situation around Ukraine — Trump
"So we're meeting with Russia, we're meeting with Ukraine, and we're getting sort of close," US President added
Russia will regard any foreign military presence in Ukraine as a threat, diplomat warns
"This could escalate into a direct military conflict between our country and specific NATO members involved in these so-called missions, which would effectively mean the entire alliance," Maria Zakharova stated
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
Russian troops evacuate civilians from liberated Kursk Region village of Guyevo — officer
According to the report, Russian military units, as they pressed on with their offensive, had overcome "stubborn enemy resistance"
Apple loses most valuable company status as its shares drop 23% over last 4 days — TV
According to the TV channel, as of the close of trading on Tuesday, Microsoft's value was $2.64 trillion, while Apple's market capitalization was $2.59 trillion
Russia protests detention of its diplomat at Paris airport — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova described the incident as a "shameful show" orchestrated by Paris
Japan set for peace treaty with Russia despite strained relations — foreign ministry
The ministry emphasized that the resumption of the exchange program with the southern Kuril Islands, especially visits by former Japanese residents to the graves of their ancestors, remained one of the highest priorities for Japan
Moscow ready to 'lend hand' in US-Iran nuclear talks — senior diplomat
"We sincerely wish our Omani friends success in their mediation role," Andrey Rudenko said
Darchiev, Coulter to lead Russian, US delegations to talks in Istanbul — Foreign Ministry
"The second round of Russian-US consultations on normalizing the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions will be held within days," the ministry said
Russia’s Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with international crew docks to space station
The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft traveled to the orbital outpost under an ultra-short two-orbit scheme
US to start collecting 104% duties from China since April 9 — Fox Business
China missed its deadline to remove tit-for-tat tariffs, reporter Edward Lawrence noted
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Russia, Iran, China at consultations in Moscow consider scenarios after JCPOA — MFA
"Various options and scenarios are being considered regarding what will occur after the current Security Council resolution expires on October 18 of this year," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Russian army to push Ukrainian troops out of two last settlements in Kursk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s Battlegroup North units had liberated the settlement of Guyevo
Russian diplomat criticizes Zelensky for deceptive reaction to strike on military meeting
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack led to the enemy losing up to 85 personnel, including service members and foreign military officers
Tariff wars impact inflation in Russia — Bank of Russia Governor in Duma
The Central Bank sees global tariff wars intensifying and evaluates the channels of their influence on the Russian economy, Elvira Nabiullina added
Some 20% of Serbs left Kosovo in past 18 months — Russia’s UN envoy
It has happened due to discriminatory policies of the Pristina leadership, Vasily Nebenzya said
Press review: Trump’s trade war may spark recession as Europe backs 'Russia conflict' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 9th
Russian army to liberate remaining Kursk Region villages soon — expert
According to Oleg Ivanov, Ukrainian soldiers are likely to barricade themselves in the Gornal monastery and continue fighting but the village will be liberated anyway
Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye Region’s gas pipeline, power line — authorities
According to the report, 870 people were left without electricity
US Special Operations Forces to plan operations based on Ukrainian conflict experience
The Pentagon has set up the Center for Special Operations Analysis, according to a statement by US Army General Bryan Fenton
White House insist that talks with Iran will be direct
"I won't further any details from this podium, for obvious reasons, security reasons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
US SPACECOM chief urges Pentagon to deploy weapons in space
General Stephen Whiting highlighted the critical role of space-based interceptors, particularly as part of America’s evolving Iron Dome missile defense system
Russia, US to hold next round of talks in Istanbul on April 10, Russian diplomat confirms
The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev
US says its troops to keep helping with Ukraine aid after pulling out of Polish airfield
On April 7, the command announced it was transferring military personnel and equipment from Rzeszow to other bases throughout Poland
China to take drastic measures in response to Trump’s 104% tariffs — MFA
Beijing will not tolerate actions that undermine China’s sovereignty, development goals, and security, the diplomat emphasized
Iran’s foreign minister calls on US to reject ‘military option’ to make headway in talks
"We face a significant wall of mistrust and harbor serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions, made worse by US insistence on resuming the ‘maximum pressure’ policy prior to any diplomatic interaction," Abbas Araghchi said
Russian lower house ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership with Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma in March
Russian soldiers in Guyevo were confronted by Ukrainian elite units
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that units from the battle group North had liberated Guyevo
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Kiev reiterates offer to use Ukraine as testing ground for Western weapons
"Among the opportunities Ukraine offers to international partners are testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnership within joint ventures," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkin said
Some Ukrainian commanders questioned legality of Kursk attack — top brass
According to Alexander Syrsky, before the assault commenced, he had visited the troops to explain the purpose of the offensive to service members
Paris, London obsessed with idea of sending their troops against Russia - Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat expressed hope the European leaders had not completely forgotten the lessons of history
No point in peace treaty talks with Japan until it changes attitude to Russia — diplomat
The Japanese foreign ministry said earlier that the country’s government is determined to sign a peace treaty with Russia, despite their strained bilateral relations
Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day
A civilian was injured on the Tomarovka-Rakitnoye road
Russia-US Istanbul talks to focus solely on operation of diplomatic missions — US official
The Russian foreign ministry said that the Russian delegation to the second round of Russian-US consultations in Istanbul will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter will lead the US delegation
Support of Ukraine raised NATO’s preparedness for future conflict in Europe — Pentagon
US Special Operation Forces in Europe have been boosting its interoperability with similar European military structures for many years, Commander of the SOCOM Gen. Bryan Fenton said
Russian forces fighting to liberate last two communities in Kursk Region — defense source
Fierce battles continue in the village of Gornal and the farmstead Oleshnya
China will not tolerate US hostility, basis for dialogue absent — MFA
The US "is enforcing tariffs on China indiscriminately," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said
New pandemic inevitable, WHO chief asserts
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated the dire consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide
Over 300 Houthi targets hit by US in Yemen since mid-March — TV
Al Jazeera television channel did not say however which targets were hit but noted the Houthis still have potential for attacks on US warships and commercial vessels
Russian forces strike Ukrainian missile/artillery depots over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russian defense chief sets task to outline process of development of robots for army
The defense ministry ordered the relevant officials and the organizations to determine the order of developing ground-based systems and address their flaws based on the current needs of the army
West tried to destroy Russia's UN resolution against Nazism — Lavrov
"In the past two years, the West <…> has tried to kill this resolution by introducing amendments that draw parallels between Nazism and Nazi crimes and events of the special military operation," the minister said
Brent oil price drops below $61 per barrel on ICE first time since March 2021
As of 3:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Brent price was down by 5.39%, to $60.89 per barrel
Air defenses down 158 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions this night
In particular, 67 drones were intercepted over the Krasnodar Region, 29 UAV's over the Rostov Region and 15 — over North Ossetia-Alania
Russia, US to hold next round of talks at Russian consulate general in Istanbul — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev will head the Russian delegation
Trump administration unearths issues within US intelligence community — expert opinion
According to Alexander Stepanov, the structurally complex US intelligence community has never been subjected to such intense internal scrutiny
US, Russia working on detailed plan of de-orbiting ISS — NASA deputy chief
"We work that together as a team with our Russian colleagues and all of our other international partners," Ken Bowersox said
Trump believes that China will eventually sign trade deal with US
"They want to make a deal," US leader said
France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposed "coalition of the willing" as nothing more than "a meme"
Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine, will not let it be used to strengthen Kiev — envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that the scenario being discussed by Russia and the United States is aimed at finding a sustainable, long-term solution to the Ukrainian conflict
Russia to step up number of ground-based robots in army — top defense official
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov pointed out that the defense industry and volunteer organizations delivered several hundred ground-based robots to the Russian military in 2024
Ukrainian forces planted mines at cemeteries in Kursk Region during retreat — sapper
According to the report, bomb disposal specialists while surveying these territories are invariably wearing armored gear that can weigh up to 50 kg
Tiraspol concerned about Moldovan authorities’ aggressive rhetoric towards Transnistria
During the meeting, the Transnistrian delegation urged Moldova to intensify negotiations aimed at settling bilateral relations
Belarusian president calls Trump's decision on tariffs 'economically illogical'
According to Alexander Lukashenko, although the US economy is among the world's leading and accounts for a significant share of global GDP, this does not guarantee its sustainability in the face of increased import duties for so many countries
Washington yet undecided on reducing military presence in Europe — Pentagon
According to the report, the Department of Defense is currently undergoing a global force posture review, but no decisions have yet been made
Russia sees opportunity for launching transit route via Pakistan — senior diplomat
"We see huge potential in the sphere of facillitating transport and logistical routes," Andrey Rudenko said
US senator claims Iran close to creating six nuclear bombs
"They will kill Israel" and "they'll come after us," Lindsey Graham said
US may withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe — TV
NBC pointed out that this initiative builds on Western concerns regarding Russia strengthening its positions in the region
Death toll in Dominican nightclub roof collapse rises to 79
The rescue operation will continue for as long as there are missing persons, Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the Emergency Operations Center in Santo Domingo, said
Ukrainian air defenses’ incompetent actions behind civilian deaths in Krivoy Rog — envoy
"The Russian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of a high-precision strike by a missile with a high-explosive warhead on the site of a meeting with commanders of formations and Western instructors, the enemy’s losses amounted up to 85 servicemen and foreign officers, as well as up to 20 motor vehicles," Vasily Nebenzya said
Through its special operation, Russia is preventing a war of nuclear states — Kremlin
When asked whether Russia viewed Finland or Sweden’s membership in NATo as an "existential threat," Dmitry Peskov gave a negative answer
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Zelensky holds no influence either domestically or internationally, politician claims
Zelensky and his entourage would require a total victory over Russia to vindicate themselves, which is unattainable, Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Europe now aggressive towards Russia, but all global tragedies began with that — Lavrov
"Only after World War Two, when Europe was weakened, the Americans became the leaders of the so-called free world, and then it was them who initiated the majority of conflicts on the planet," the minister said
Press review: Iran, Russia, China plan talks as US and China intensify trade conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 8th
China did not deploy troops to participate in Ukraine conflict — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that Beijing was investigating reports concerning allegations that Chinese nationals were involved in Russia’s special military operation
US uses Ukrainian crisis to divert attention from trade war — political analyst
Andrey Sushentsov believes that "Russia and the United States remain adversaries on numerous international issues, but for the first time in many years, they are seeking to manage this rivalry"
Trump assassination attempt suspect tried to buy rocket launcher in Ukraine — Fox News
According to the report, a month before the failed assassination in September, Ryan Routh wrote to a "Ukrainian contact" via an internet messenger and asked to "send me a rpg rocket-propelled grenade or stinger"
Air defenses repel drone attack on military airfield outside Russia’s Orenburg
There have been no casualties or damage
Kiev betrayed its spiritual values, history — Lavrov
"Forgetting history, their spiritual values, their roots, if you wish - all of this became one of the main reasons for what we are currently seeing in Ukraine," the minister said
US tariffs will hit Slovakia harder than other EU countries — Russian ambassador
The situation is also negatively affected by anti-Russian sanctions, the halt of supplies and transit of Russian gas through Ukraine
Western brands inquiring about running ads in Russia — advertising agency
According to National Advertising Alliance Director General Alexey Tolstogan, those brands that continue to operate in Russia, but do not advertise, can launch PR campaigns right away
Reconnection of Russian banks to SWIFT depends on negotiations on Ukraine — lawmaker
Disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT began after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine
Trump orders aides to be ready to trade deals with other countries — White House
As Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, "countries like China that have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake"
Musk unsuccessfully asked Trump to reconsider US retaliatory tariffs — newspaper
The media outlet also recalled that the businessman said over the weekend that he would like to see a "free trade zone" between Europe and the United States
