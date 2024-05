MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel plans to visit Russia and attend the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Such a visit is in the works," the source said.

President Diaz-Canel visited Russia on November 19-22, 2022. Back then, he addressed a plenary meeting of the State Duma lower house of parliament and held talks with President Vladimir Putin.