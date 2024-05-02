NATO accuses Russia of being behind 'hybrid, malign' activities on alliance’s territories

BRUSSELS, May 2. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organizations (NATO) has accused Russia of being behind 'hybrid and malign activities’ on the territory of the alliance and it includes acts of ‘sabotage and disinformation,' the organization’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"NATO Allies are deeply concerned about recent malign activities on Allied territory," the statement reads. "These incidents are part of an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies."

"This includes sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations," the statement continued. "NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security."

The statement also said: "We will continue to boost our resilience and to apply and enhance the tools at our disposal to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks."

"Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine," the statement added.

Earlier this year, a number of investigative probes were launched across several NATO countries in which a number of European nationals were pressed with espionage charges in addition to their alleged deeds paid for the benefit of foreign states.