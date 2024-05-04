Russian envoy slams US accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks on Europe

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. Accusations by US authorities of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks against European countries are groundless, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"The US authorities simply have nothing to demonstrate in support of their insinuations. It is obvious that such provocative bogus stories will only intensify as the US presidential election is coming up, as it was the case in previous years. Local politicians feel like masters of the situation, escalating the alleged ‘Russian threat’ and distracting voters' attention from pressing issues," he noted.

"For Russia, the fight against criminal structures is a priority and an integral part of state policy to combat all forms of crime," the envoy added. "Let me remind you that it was the ‘collective West’ that took the road of militarization of the information space and improving methods of carrying out cyberattacks. At the same time, according to statistics, the vast majority of computer attacks in the world occur from the territory of the United States," Antonov stressed.

Earlier, the US condemned cyberattacks in several European countries purportedly carried out by Russian hackers.