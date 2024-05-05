Chinese President Xi Jinping embarks on European tour to France, Serbia, Hungary

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling to Europe for the first time in five years and he has scheduled visits to Paris, Belgrade and Budapest upon invitations of the leaders of France, Serbia and Hungary,

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported earlier that the European tour of Xi Jinping will last between May 5 and 10.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated earlier that President Xi Jinping's visits to European capitals would promote China's relations with France, Serbia, Hungary and Europe on the whole, as well as would boost global peaceful development.

France

Xi Jinping is set to arrive in France on May 5 and plans to stay there until May 7. The visit is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. According to spokesperson Lin Jian, the talks between the heads of state will strengthen mutual political trust and take the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to discuss ties between Beijing and Paris, as well as the Chinese-European relations on the whole. During the China-France summit, a trilateral meeting is also expected to be held with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi Jinping and Macron are expected to exchange their opinion on international and regional issues of mutual interest. The leaders are also set to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, as well as trade issues and global climate change cooperation.

Serbia

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Serbia for a state visit on May 7-8. The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier stated that the visit to Serbia will be the first one in eight years and will be "an important milestone in the improvement and renewal of China-Serbia relations."

Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are expected to discuss issues both on the global and regional agenda, improve the level of China-Serbia relations, and chalk-up a course for the development of future bilateral ties.

Serbian Prime Minister and chairman of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party Milos Vucevic stated earlier that China was a reliable ally and strategic partner of Serbia.

"This year’s highest point will be the ratification and entry into force of the free trade agreement, which will open the vast Chinese market to our businesses," Vucevic said earlier this week.

"Despite the contradictory views of many in the West, China is a friendly country for us. It is an unwavering partner and a reliable ally in defending our territorial integrity. Our commitment to the 'one-China policy' will not change," Vucevic added.

Hungary

The final stretch of Xi Jinping's European tour will be a visit to Hungary, where he will hold talks with President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban on May 8-10. Hungarian government’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi stated earlier that "this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries."

He also noted that "the purpose of the [Chinese leader’s] visit is to strengthen further intergovernmental, as well as trade and economic relations, between Hungary and China, and to expand cooperation in new spheres.".