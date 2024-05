NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that the dollar will be worth nothing unless the problem of the country’s national debt is solved.

"We need to do something about our national debt or the dollar will be worth nothing," Musk wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe.