Russian diplomat blasts Cameron for approving strikes on country with nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron to remember that Moscow has nuclear weapons when he says Ukraine can strike inside Russia.

"The only question is how crazy one has to be, imagining yourself, so to speak, to be one of the leaders of a supposedly civilized country, to declare such things. Moreover, how much of amnesia one has suffer if they fail to remember that we are talking about nuclear countries," she said in comments on Cameron's statements that Ukraine has the right to use UK weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

The diplomat said Russian agencies in charge of defending the country would undoubtedly retaliate if there were any strikes inside Russia.

"How callous should a person be not to understand what such statements lead to and to think not so much about Russia's reaction <...> but also not to think about the feelings of your own citizens - subjects of Britain and other countries of the collective West. At least think about them, but nothing like that," Zakharova said.

Statements by Cameron

On May 2, Reuters published an interview with Cameron where he said Ukraine has the right to use UK-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia. The story was later withdrawn "pending review of certain details," Reuters said.

A new version of the interview came out at midnight Moscow time and did not differ from the original story. It also contained London's pledge to continue providing 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in aid to Ukraine annually for as long as it takes.