PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. NATO supporters in the media are making increasingly intemperate statements, which go as far as calls for war, after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that was a a real blow to the alliance, Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Patriots party, said.

"Tucker Carlson’s historic interview with Putin is making the entire NATO system infuriated, since it makes people listen to a story that differs from NATO propaganda and which they can’t tolerate!" he wrote on his X page X. "It has made them even more insane and hysterical!"

Philippot attached an excerpt from an interview with Nicolas Tenzer, a professor at Sciences Po University in France, who called for Western interference and strikes on Russian military targets with Western weapons.

"Here’s an academic, an ardent NATO lover, begging last night to ‘strike Russian troops and bases’! Their world is crumbling, they are ready for an all-out war! Due to Carlson’s interview, they got a big punch in the head!" he concluded.

Carlson released his interview with Putin early on February 9. After being posted on the X social network, it exceeded 90 million views over the next 12 hours. In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Carlson. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several dozen requests for interviews with Putin had come from foreign media outlets over the past three to four days.