NATO air forces work on scenario of Russian attack in Ramstein Flag exercise

BERLIN, April 10. /TASS/. The air forces of NATO member states are working on "a simulation of a Russian assault on the alliance’s territory" during the Ramstein Flag 2025 exercise, Germany’s DPA news agency reported.

Germany allocated eight Eurofighter fighter jets to the drills, which involve a total of 90 aircraft, as well as helicopters and drones.

The forces of NATO member states have carried out maneuvers to repel aerial attacks and eliminate air defense systems of a conventional enemy since the start of the exercise on March 31. On Thursday and Friday, the two final days of the drills, NATO air forces are training "the ability to support ground forces in an emergency situation while defending against an invading force." The news agency notes that this is supposed to be "a simulation of a Russian assault."

However, the press releases issued by the air forces of NATO member states do not mention "a Russian attack." The agency writes that NATO countries seek to make sure during the drills that their air forces are capable of acting cohesively and effectively. Besides, the drills are also expected to send "a signal" to Russia.

US General James Hecker, commander of the United Air Command, has also commented on the possible withdrawal of some of the US troops from Europe. He was confident that the US would maintain its military presence in the region. According to the general, this is particularly evidenced by the fact that NATO members have already scheduled the next Ramstein Flag exercise.

In recent years, officials from NATO countries keep talking about the threat of a Russian assault on the bloc’s members. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a Defense Ministry board meeting in 2023 that Moscow had never had plans to invade NATO countries.