Russia assessing consequences of US tariffs increase — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow is monitoring the situation surrounding global trade amid a sharp increase in US tariffs, assessing possible consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are watching closely what is going on as it all cannot but have consequences for global trade, for global economy. We are closely assessing those possible consequences," he told reporters.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Baseline 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individualized ones took effect on April 9. Moreover, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country over the economic situation.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day suspension for additional import duties imposed on the reciprocity principle on a number of countries and territories. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%.