Russian upper house speaker sends Easter congratulations to Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church unites people in striving for goodness and seeking to preserve traditional values, which is specifically significant these days, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in a message of Easter congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

"The Russian Orthodox Church unites people in the pursuit of goodness and justice, the preservation of inviolable values, which is of special importance today, when Russia is facing difficult times. May the Easter holiday bring warmth, joy and mutual understanding to every home," the upper house speaker said.

Matviyenko noted that this holiday, "which fills millions of hearts with love, hope and faith in the triumph of life, encourages [people to] good deeds," is an integral spiritual component of Russian society, a symbol of its moral strength. The speaker congratulated Patriarch Kirill on Orthodox Easter Sunday and wished him "happiness, peace and a long life.".