NATO seriously prepares for conflict with Russia — diplomat on Steadfast Defender exercise

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Steadfast Defender 2024 NATO military exercise indicates that the alliance is seriously preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Under their scenario that involves all instruments, including hybrid ones, as well as conventional arms, they practice coalition actions against Russia. We have to state that NATO is seriously preparing for a conflict with us, which, by the way, high-ranking NATO representatives openly talk about: Chair of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli," the diplomat said, commenting on the exercise.