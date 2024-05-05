Putin expresses gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for work towards strengthening Fatherland

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Easter greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, expressing gratitude for his selfless service and efforts towards strengthening the Fatherland.

"I want to express my deep gratitude for your tireless selfless service, great personal contribution to the preservation of the enduring values of Orthodoxy, the richest historical, cultural and spiritual traditions of our people, the education of the younger generation," the president said in the message published on the Kremlin website.

Putin thanked Patriarch Kirill for "productive cooperation at this difficult time, when <...> it is so important to unite efforts for the sure-footed development and strengthening of the Fatherland," wishing the 77-year-old patriarch good health.