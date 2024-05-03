Russian ambassador slams Germany’s supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev as mistake

BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev has slammed Germany’s decision to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine as a serious mistake.

"I am really sorry to hear Berlin announce new weapons supplies, further sanctions, and the embezzlement of our assets in the West. Frankly speaking, it was a serious mistake made by our German colleagues," he said in an interview with the NachDenkSeiten news portal.

"It revives some recollections from history, which we will never forget. It generates clear moods in Russia," he noted, adding that this in no way promotes Russian-German historic reconciliation. "We continued this path after World War II on both sides, both from the Russians and the Germans," he stated.

In his words, neither Russia nor Germany will disappear from the European map. "Naturally, we must think about our common history, and not only about history, but also about the future," he stressed.

He slammed peace conferences on Ukraine without Russia’s participation as a "senseless political show." Russia, in his words, highly values initiatives of the Chinese side, African partners, and brazil. "There is no point in any discussions without taking into account our interests. I have seen not a single Western initiative so far," he added.

Germany is number two supplies of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. By today, its allocations for these purposes stand at about 28 billion euro. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that weapons supplies to Kiev only protract the conflict.