LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. The stockpile of missiles for Patriot systems in the US has depleted to 25% of the volume necessary to implement the Pentagon’s military plans, the Guardian reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion."

The newspaper noted that the Trump administration’s recent decision to suspend arms supplies to the Kiev regime was based on data from "the Pentagon’s global munitions tracker, which is used to generate the minimum level of munitions required to carry out the US military’s operations plans." According to the tracker, "the stockpiles of a number of critical munitions have been below that floor for several years since the Biden administration started sending military aid to Ukraine in 2022."

The newspaper’s sources indicated that the Pentagon doubts the US’ ability to quickly replenish its depleted stockpiles.

On July 8, the Pentagon confirmed the plans of the US administration to supply Ukraine with additional "defensive weapons." "At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told TASS when asked to comment on these plans. He added that the Pentagon is still committed to plans "to evaluate military shipments across the globe."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US would send to Kiev "more weapons." The US leader explained that he was talking primarily about "defensive weapons."