Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of a 50% duty on copper imports to the United States, according to a post on his Truth Social page.

"I am announcing a 50% tariff on copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust national security assessment," Trump pointed out. He noted that the US needs copper to manufacture semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, batteries, radar systems, missile defense systems, hypersonic weapons, and to construct data centers.

"Copper is the second most used material," the US leader stressed.

Meanwhile, he shared a view that by imposing a duty on copper imports, he would correct the mistakes made by the previous US administration of Joe Biden, accusing the former president of "thoughtless behavior and stupidity.".