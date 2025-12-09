Tony Blair not to join Gaza 'Peace Board' due to Arab countries' stance — media

LONDON, December 9. /TASS/. Former UK Prime Minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair will not join the Board of Peace to govern the Gaza Strip due to objections from Arab and Muslim countries, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Blair’s candidacy was rejected by several Arab and Muslim states because of his active support for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. They also feared that if the former British prime minister were appointed to the Board of Peace, chaired by US President Donald Trump, the Palestinians could be sidelined in Gaza’s governance.

Blair’s associates, however, denied to the FT that his appointment had caused regional discontent. They noted that the Board of Peace will consist of current world leaders, which automatically excludes the former prime minister. Blair is nevertheless expected to serve on another body, the executive committee, which will also include US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior officials from Arab and Western countries.

According to the FT, Nikolay Mladenov, former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (2015-2020) and former Bulgarian Defense Minister (2009-2010), will head the executive committee. This body, which was not mentioned in the original version of the Gaza plan, is expected to coordinate the work of the Board of Peace and the Palestinian technocratic committee. The newspaper noted that Mladenov will likely assume the role of supreme administrator, a position initially intended for Blair.