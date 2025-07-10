Dikson port to be base station of Trans-Arctic Corridor — Kremlin aide

DIKSON, July 10. /TASS/. The port of Dikson may become a base station of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC) and it requires to be upgraded, aide to the Russian President Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Dikson should be significant for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. I believe it may become one of base stations for the route. Therefore, construction of new terminals is definitely needed," Patrushev said.

Sufficient power supply to the port and modern bunkering of vessels should be provided, the official said.

In 2024, the total cargo throughput of Dikson seaport was over 172,000 metric tons.